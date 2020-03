The Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings said Wednesday that no player in either organization has showed signs of having the coronavirus.

Their announcements, in separate statements, came after an unnamed Ottawa Senators players tested positive for the virus. The Ducks and Kings were Ottawa's last two opponents before the NHL season was suspended, hosting the Senators on March 10 and March 11, respectively.

Anaheim said its players are under quarantine at their respective homes.