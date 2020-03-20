The Florida Panthers have been told by the Florida Department of Health that someone who works part-time at the arena where the team plays its home games has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The arena worker tested positive on March 15, is self-quarantined and receiving medical care. The Panthers were informed by state officials of the positive test on Friday.

The Panthers told all staff who may have come into contact with the employee about the positive test, stressing a need to take all precautions and to report any symptoms to Broward County officials.

The employee who tested positive last worked at the arena March 8, when the BB&T Center played host to a concert.

Officials in Florida have confirmed nearly 500 coronavirus cases within the state, and Broward County -- where the Panthers play -- had the most of any county in the state as of Friday with 124, or roughly 25% of the state's known positive tests.