Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara, a 22-year veteran in the NHL with 14 seasons in Boston, commended Tom Brady on Sunday via Instagram, lauding Brady's years of success with the Patriots and how much it meant to New England fans.

"It's with sadness and joy I find myself reflecting on the news of my friend and sports legend @TomBrady moving on from the @Patriots," Chara wrote on Instagram.

Chara, 43, shared a photo of him with Brady, 42, who won six Super Bowls in his 20-year tenure with the Patriots before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

"For New England and it's fan base, Tom's departure is a major loss to the role he plays in leading the incredible Patriots," Chara wrote. "His 20 years have brought us all some of the most memorable moments in sports history. His departure leaves us with mixed feelings. We feel a loss but we also hope that he continues to have an outstanding career."

Sources told ESPN that Brady's deal with Tampa Bay is a two-year contract worth $50 million, all guaranteed, and also includes another $9 million in incentives.

"Thank you Tom for the best 20 years of New England sports memories," Chara wrote. "Your leadership, athletic achievements and your contributions to Boston will forever be remembered by many generations. I wish you all the best. We will be watching and cheering you on!"

Chara has played in 68 of Boston's 70 games this season, with five goals and 14 points. When the NHL season resumes, he and the Bruins will take the ice as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with 100 points, the highest total in the league.