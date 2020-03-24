        <
          Sign him up! Connor McDavid using bernedoodle Leonard to stay in game shape

          Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images
          11:45 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          NHL players, they're just like us!

          Well, aside from the incredible skating ability, nimble hands, otherworldly endurance, missing teeth and great hair.

          But, while we're all staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of us have been adopting new training partners, including some family members who are furrier than others.

          Connor McDavid is doing his part to spread the message of staying safe at home during the NHL's pause, and he's also found a new teammate: his bernedoodle Leonard:

