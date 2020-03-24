The Montreal Canadiens are temporarily laying off 60% of employees while the National Hockey League season is suspended.

Groupe CH, which owns hockey's most storied club, says the layoffs go into effect March 30. Groupe CH also is establishing a $6 million assistance fund that will enhance employment insurance to make sure employees receive 80% of their salary for the following eight weeks and be available for loans to employees.

Owner Geoff Molson says: "We are working extremely hard to limit the impact this situation will have on our employees."