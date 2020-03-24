        <
        >

          Canadiens temporarily laying off 60% of employees

          1:24 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          The Montreal Canadiens are temporarily laying off 60% of employees while the National Hockey League season is suspended.

          Groupe CH, which owns hockey's most storied club, says the layoffs go into effect March 30. Groupe CH also is establishing a $6 million assistance fund that will enhance employment insurance to make sure employees receive 80% of their salary for the following eight weeks and be available for loans to employees.

          Owner Geoff Molson says: "We are working extremely hard to limit the impact this situation will have on our employees."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices