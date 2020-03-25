Bruins, Garden employees hit with job, salary cuts

Delaware North, the New York-based company chaired by Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs, announced Wednesday that 150 members of the NHL team and employees at TD Garden will either be placed on temporary leave or will have their salaries reduced.

The company said the measures, due to the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on its operations, will take effect beginning April 1.

According to the company's release, 68 of its full-time salaried associates will be "placed on temporary leave, receiving one week of paid leave and eight weeks of full benefits." In addition, "82 of our full-time salaried associates will receive an indefinite salary reduction."

The cuts will not affect employees with contracts, according to the company, which owns TD Garden, home of both the Bruins and the NBA's Celtics.

The Bruins were the last team in the NHL to set up a fund to help part-time gameday employees who lost work because of the pandemic -- and then only if postponed games aren't made up. The fund contains $1.5 million, according to the team.

The team is owned by Jacobs, who is the chairman of the NHL board of governors and a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame. According to Forbes Magazine, the Jacobs family is worth $3.3 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.