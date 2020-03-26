If the NHL were to resume play this season, Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby wouldn't mind skipping right to the postseason. Of course, it helps that the Capitals and Penguins were in first place and third place in the Metropolitan Division, respectively, when the NHL paused play on March 12.

"I'd rather start the playoffs right away," Ovechkin said on a video call with reporters on Thursday. "Sorry, guys."

Crosby said he would like to "get in as many games as you can."

"But I wouldn't mind starting right in the playoffs," Crosby said. "I think there are a lot of guys in different situations. The more games you can play, the better -- when it comes to the integrity of everything, that's a big part of it."

The NHL is considering several options for how they could complete the season and have told teams to look into building availability through August. On Wednesday, the NHL's chief medical officer, Dr. Willem Meeuwisse, cautioned against the NHL returning to play too soon and said it is "very difficult to predict" a time frame at this point.

"We'd need to have some knowledge and confidence around the trajectory of the disease," Meeuwisse said. "Because if it's on a trajectory of getting worse and worse, it makes a lot less sense getting people together."

The players know that deciding on a fair return-to-play format won't be easy, especially with a potential time squeeze.

"It's hard," Ovechkin admitted. "First of all, we don't know when this coronavirus is going to end. We have 13 games left until the playoffs. For us, it's better if playoffs start right now. We don't want to play extra games, but I know for different guys who fight for a playoff spot -- and we're still fighting for a playoff spot -- some guys want extra games. For me, of course, the more games we will play, it will be better for fans and better for teams who are fighting for playoffs."

Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno noted that players like Ovechkin have logged a lot of miles in the postseason the past few years. He cautioned against extending the season too late into the summer, with a quick turnaround. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has reiterated that he doesn't want to do anything that would compromise having a normal 2020-21 season.

"We have to think about the health and safety of our star players," Foligno said. "When you're playing that many games a year, and now we're trying to push it that late in the summer, and then possibly right into another season and then postseason again for a lot of guys, that's a lot of games in one year that we're not used to. I'm not saying that guys won't grind out a way to do it, because us hockey players will find a way, but you have to think about the longevity of guys' careers and their health."