Second Avs player tests positive for COVID-19

A second Colorado Avalanche player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Saturday.

The player, who was not identified, is in self-isolation and the team said no other players or staff members have shown symptoms of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Avalanche said another player had tested positive but already recovered from the virus.

The Avalanche and Ottawa Senators (two players) are the only NHL teams to say they have had players test positive.

The NHL season has been on pause since March 12 amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, the NHL announced that the scouting combine and draft had been postponed.