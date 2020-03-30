Gritty's tips on self-isolating, favorite meals, hygiene, and how to stay connected

As a service to NHL fans during these uncertain times, ESPN reached out to Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty to find out how our favorite furry orange friend is coping with cleanliness, isolation and generally being a mascot when there aren't any crowds to entertain.

Prepare to be informed and inspired.

ESPN: Where are you currently residing during Philadelphia's "shelter in place?"

Gritty: Where I have always been. In your hearts and minds. But now, 6 feet away.

ESPN: What's a typical daily diet for Gritty?

Gritty: Eating all my leftover spices, olive oil, and herbs -- I have become involuntarily vegan. It's all that's left in the grocery stores.

ESPN: Have you been able to keep in touch with the boys, and Claude Giroux in particular?

Gritty: I've written Claude about three letters a day, and he must have moved and forgot to update me on the new address, because I haven't heard back from him yet. I hope him and the fam are OK.

ESPN: Have you been in touch with other mascots?

Gritty: Here and there. I think I've left a few of their messages unread.

ESPN: Is there a mascot happy hour on Zoom?

Gritty: Every hour is a happy hour when you're a mascot.

ESPN: We've noticed you've been active on TikTok, including a stirring solo performance of "Blinding Lights" by The Weekend. Are there any TikTok dances you're looking to master?

Gritty: I am actually trying to develop my own, including the music. I'm only three notes in so might take a while. But that's art.

ESPN: We've seen players working out in a variety of ways. What are you doing to remain in game shape and to keep skills like T-shirt cannon accuracy sharp?

Gritty: Impossible to fall out of game shape if you were never really in game shape to begin with.

ESPN: Cleanliness is paramount these days. Do you have any tips for housecleaning or handwashing?

Gritty: Do your research, Greg. You follow me on TikTok, but not on Twitter?

If you know anything about me, you know how seriously I take my cleanliness and hygiene. The Gritizens have asked, and as always, I've delivered. See below: — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) March 24, 2020

ESPN: We understand you've been having some shower drain clogging problems? Any remedies?

Gritty: This is a really sensitive topic; it's an ongoing issue. I don't wish soggy toilet paper on even my worst enemies. I'd rather not talk about it.

ESPN: What media (TV, movies, podcasts, etc.) are you binging?

Gritty: "Tiger King," exclusively.

I AM THE TIGER KING pic.twitter.com/SYT21bFMDv — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) March 27, 2020

ESPN: Have you picked up any new hobbies?

Gritty: I ordered four Rosetta Stones: Mandarin, Dothraki, Canadian and Love. Four might have been too many; they're really, really heavy.

ESPN: Finally, what would you like to say to all the hockey fans missing their favorite sport right now?

Gritty: In the words of Troy, Gabriella and the rest of the "High School Musical" cast ... We're All In This Together.