Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby was named the NHL's most complete player, while Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand earned both best and worst trash-talker honors in the 2019-20 NHL Players Association poll released Tuesday.

The annual survey featured 588 current players answering anonymously, with questions ranging from most talented player at each position to best NHL mascot -- an award that Gritty of the Philadelphia Flyers won with 69.5% of the vote.

Among the highlights: