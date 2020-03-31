Edmonton defenseman Mike Green, a key trade-deadline acquisition last month as the Oilers prepared for a playoff run, is available to return to the ice if and when the NHL resumes play, according to coach Dave Tippett.

In a video Q-and-A session on the team's website Tuesday, Tippett said Green is recovering well from the sprained MCL. Green played in just two games for Edmonton before the injury.

"His injury, I wouldn't say, is 100% healed, but it's pretty close," Tippett said of Green, while also referring to forward Joakim Nygard, who has been out since January with a broken hand. "Nygard has just got to continue therapy on that hand but he's been working hard.

"Both of them, I think, would certainly be ready to go if we get around to starting again."

Green, 34, a two-time All-Star, has three goals and 11 points in 50 games this season, 48 for the Detroit Red Wings, last in the NHL in points. But he might have a chance to turn things around with the Oilers, who have 83 points and occupy the No. 2 playoff position in the Pacific Division.

He was traded to Edmonton on Feb. 28 for center Kyle Brodziak and a fourth-round pick in this year's draft.