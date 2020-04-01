Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has purchased 5,000 personal protective equipment masks to be distributed to local hospitals dealing with shortages as a result of the coronavirus.

Eichel purchased the masks from Bauer Hockey, which has shifted its production from making sports equipment during the pandemic.

"Thank you to all our healthcare workers, you truly are our heroes & thank you to @bauerhockey for producing face shields in this time of need," Eichel captioned a video posted to Instagram.

Eichel said he is thankful to the medical professionals "on the front lines taking care of our community." His mother is a nurse at Boston Medical Center, though she recently took time off to care for her husband, who is recovering from shoulder replacement surgery.

Eichel has a sponsorship deal with Bauer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.