Columbus All-Star defenseman Seth Jones, who underwent ankle surgery on Feb. 11, resumed skating on Sunday at the Blue Jackets' facility.

As an injured player, Jones is allowed to work out on team property as part of his rehabilitation process. Jones posted video on social media as he stepped on the ice in front of a collection of pucks.

Feels nice to be back on the ice after a longggg 8 weeks! pic.twitter.com/DKM84MLvn9 — Seth Jones (@seth_jones3) April 5, 2020

"Feels nice to be back on the ice after a longggg 8 weeks!," he posted on Twitter.

Jones, 25, has six goals and 30 points this season for the Blue Jackets, who are in the thick of the Eastern Conference wild-card race. If and when the regular season resumes, Columbus, with 81 points, will take the ice as No. 2 wild card, with three teams -- the New York Islanders, New York Rangers and Florida Panthers -- no fewer than three points behind that spot.

Jones was injured on Feb. 8, as he skated with puck possession into the attack zone in the first period of a 2-1 loss against the Colorado Avalanche. He underwent tightrope fixation surgery on the ankle Feb. 11. His original recovery timetable was eight to 10 weeks.

The No. 4 overall pick in 2013 by Nashville, Jones made the All-Star roster in 2017, 2019 and this season. He has 60 goals and 258 points in his career, including parts of three seasons with the Predators before being dealt to Columbus in 2016. He is the son of former NBA power forward Popeye Jones.