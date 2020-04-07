Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave underwent emergency surgery Tuesday, during which doctors removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain, the team announced.

Cave, 25, was admitted to the critical care unit at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto after suffering a brain bleed overnight. He remains in a medically induced coma.

Cave's wife, Emily, made an emotional appeal to fans in a social media post earlier Tuesday, writing, "Last night and today have been the worst days of my life."

In their tweet updating Cave's condition, the Oilers wrote that "Emily & his family ask for continued thoughts & prayers."

Cave, a native of Battleford, Saskatchewan, went undrafted. He signed an entry-level deal with the Boston Bruins in 2015. Cave was claimed off waivers by the Oilers in 2019. He played in 11 games for the Oilers this season, as well as 44 games for the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Cave has appeared in 67 NHL games over his career with the Oilers and the Bruins.