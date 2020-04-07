Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave is in a medically induced coma after suffering a brain bleed overnight, the Oilers announced Tuesday.

Cave, 25, was admitted to the critical care unit at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

"Please keep Colby & his wife Emily in your thoughts & prayers at this time," the Oilers said in a tweet.

Cave, a native of Battleford, Saskatchewan, went undrafted. He signed an entry-level deal with the Boston Bruins in 2015. Cave was claimed off waivers by the Oilers in 2019. He played in 11 games for the Oilers this season, as well as 44 games for the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. Cave has appeared in 67 NHL games over his career with the Oilers and the Bruins.