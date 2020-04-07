A third player for the Colorado Avalanche has tested positive for the coronavirus, the league announced Tuesday.

The Avs were told of the positive test Tuesday morning. The unnamed player is in self-isolation, and according to the league, he has not had close contact with any other Colorado players or staff members.

He is the eighth NHL player to test positive. The five others are on the Senators. The Avalanche and Senators played games in California in March before the season was paused.

The two other Avalanche players to test positive also were not identified. The team said in late March that one was no longer showing symptoms of the virus.

The NHL season has been on pause since March 12 amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.