Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died Saturday morning after suffering a brain bleed earlier in the week. He was 25.

Cave's wife, Emily, released a statement on Saturday confirming the news.

"It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away this morning," the statement said. "Both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time."

Rest in peace, Colby Cave. 🖤 https://t.co/oHBUdNAGII — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 11, 2020

Cave was airlifted Tuesday to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto and had been in a medically induced coma after having emergency surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain.

Emily Cave and other family members were unable to visit Cave in the hospital over the past few days because of COVID-19 rules.

On Wednesday night, Emily Cave posted on Instagram that the family needed a "miracle." Many in the hockey community offered support for Cave, including Oilers captain Connor McDavid who called his teammate "one of the toughest guys I know."

Players and teams from across the NHL and other hockey leagues expressed their sympathies.