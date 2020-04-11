Penn State junior defenseman Cole Hults signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Los Angeles Kings, the team announced Saturday.

Hults will skip his senior season with the Nittany Lions to join the Kings, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2017.

Hults, 21, had 17 goals 78 points in 111 games with the Nittany Lions. He leaves the program as the all-time leader in goals, assists and points among defensemen. He had eight goals and 30 points in his final season.

Excited to announce that I have signed my first NHL contract with the LA Kings thanks to all my family and friends for helping me get to this point! Extremely blessed for the friendships and memories I've made the past three years with Penn State hockey — Cole Hults

He led Penn State to a Big Ten regular-season title this year before the postseason was canceled. The Nittany Lions also made the NCAA tournament, with Hults on the blue line, in 2018.