Dozens of cars lined the shoulder of Highway 16 in North Battleford, Saskatchewan, on Monday to honor Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave as his family returned to their hometown. Cave, 25, died Saturday at a Toronto hospital after suffering a brain bleed earlier in the week.

According to a memo posted to several community groups as well as the local junior hockey team's website, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Battleford Fire Department were set to lead Cave's family along the highway, before they returned home.

"Wear your hockey jerseys, or make up signs and whatever you feel in letting Al, Jen, Taylor and the rest of the family know we are thinking of them in this time of need," the memo said, adding: "We want to remember how important it is to social distance at this time, so we ask that everyone please respect each other."

Former Oilers defenseman Eric Gryba posted a photo of himself standing outside his car on the highway on Monday.

"Supposedly there is 15km+ of cars lined up outside Battleford right now waiting for the family of Colby Cave," Gryba wrote. "A heartbreaking and heartwarming time."

Reporters also took to Twitter to share photos from the scene.

In North Battleford, Saskatchewan there are hundreds of cars lined up on the side of Highway 16 from beyond the western outskirts to several km east of the city. They're paying tribute to hometown hero Colby Cave. The @EdmontonOilers forward died on April 11. @edmontonjournal pic.twitter.com/YYlkhe2uEi — Lisa Johnson (@reportrix) April 13, 2020

A photo sent to me as the community in @citynb welcomes back the Cave family. Heartwarming and heartbreaking all at the same time. pic.twitter.com/f45LUhafE8 — Gene Principe (@GenePrincipe) April 13, 2020

Cave grew up in North Battleford, and played hockey there until he was 16. He was undrafted, but signed with the Boston Bruins as a free agent in 2015. He was claimed on waivers by Edmonton last January. Cave had four goals and five assists over 67 NHL games with the Bruins and Oilers.

Cave was airlifted on Tuesday to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto and had been in a medically induced coma after having emergency surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain.

Cave's wife, Emily, released a statement on Saturday confirming the news of Cave's death. "It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away this morning," the statement said. "Both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time."

Condolences poured in from across the hockey community, including Wayne Gretzky and Connor McDavid. "Just doesn't make any sense," McDavid posted on Instagram. "Heavy heavy heart today as I try to wrap my head around this. You were an amazing person and always brought so much energy and positivity into the room and in peoples lives. You will be deeply missed Caver. "