The Nashville Predators have raised $2.7 million to help both with tornado and COVID-19 relief.

The Predators started raising money after tornadoes hit Nashville and Middle Tennessee in early March. Then the franchise included help for the coronavirus pandemic once the NHL stopped play, along with the cancellation of the Southeastern Conference men's basketball tournament in Nashville.

Sean Henry, the Predators' president and chief executive officer, said Tuesday that commitment to the community is a cornerstone of the franchise and the Predators are trying to help rebuild and provide help for a return to normalcy as quickly and safely as possible.

That includes Predators' owners, players, coaches and management creating a $1 million fund to pay event staff for canceled concerts and postponed NHL games. The Predators also donated $100,000 to the Mayor's Relief Fund, hosted blood drives and have been delivering meals to Nashville police precincts and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Predators captain Roman Josi and his wife, Ellie, gave $20,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and another $20,000 to a local homeless ministry.

The Predators also gave donors to the team's foundation a chance to redirect money to tornado and COVID-19 relief with $700,000 in grants being handed out this month.