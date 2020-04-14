The parent company that oversees the NHL's Buffalo Sabres announced a series of cost-cutting measures, including layoffs and furloughs affecting 125 employees as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment said 104 employees are being furloughed, and another 21 were laid off Tuesday. A person told The Associated Press the laid-off employees were informed they were fired, and spoke on the condition of anonymity because that information wasn't included in the news release.

PSE also said more than 36 employees, including management, hockey staff and broadcasters, will have their salaries reduced temporarily.

PSE said it will continue to pay health insurance coverage for furloughed employees.

The cuts won't affect the staff of the NFL's Buffalo Bills, who are also owned by Terry and Kim Pegula. Their Buffalo-based company employs more than 3,000 across its various holdings.