Coach Jared Bednar says the three Colorado Avalanche players who tested positive for the coronavirus are feeling better.

In a teleconference call Thursday, Bednar said the players adhered to the guidelines and self-isolated.

"As far as I know, they're all doing good and back with their families,'' Bednar said. "Those guys are lucky and were lucky there wasn't anything too serious with their symptoms. They were able to come through it without any major complications.''