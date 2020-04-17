Calling it an "unbelievable tragedy," coach Dave Tippett remembered Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave, who died April 11 after suffering a brain bleed earlier that week.

"Just an outstanding young man that I really feel for," Tippett said of the 25-year-old Cave on Friday during an NHL media call. "He grew up in Saskatchewan. He was an undrafted player that worked for everything he got.

"It's just an unbelievable tragedy. A freak cyst on his brain that took his life. It's been a sad week for the Oilers. He was a very well-respected player and teammate. Just an all-around really good guy."

Tippett is also a Saskatchewan native who had a successful 11-year playing career in the NHL after going undrafted.

A native of Battleford, Saskatchewan, Cave scored one goal in 11 games with Edmonton this season. He had four goals and five assists over 67 NHL games with the Boston Bruins and Oilers.

His two NHL teams and his junior hockey franchise stepped up with donations and raised money for a fund in Cave's honor.

"The outpouring from around the league has been really outstanding," Tippett said. "His wife and their family, it's been a hard week for them. I think the Oilers, Boston Bruins and the Swift Current Broncos have all helped out the Colby Cave Memorial Fund get launched."

Tippett, in his first season with the Oilers, said it was important to not only mourn the loss of Cave but also honor his life.

"You have to look back and also celebrate a young man's life, and the accomplishments that he had and the will and desire that he had to become an NHL player," Tippett said. "He was a young man living his dream, you know? Worked to become a professional hockey player. Beautiful wife. Great family. Sadly, taken too soon."