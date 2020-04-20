The Columbus Blue Jackets' greatest opponent in the Stanley Cup playoffs might be math.

When the NHL paused its regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 12, the Blue Jackets owned the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 81 points in 70 games. But if play resumed and the NHL opted to use points percentage rather than point totals to determine its 16 playoff seeds -- since the season was halted with teams having played a disproportionate number of games -- the Blue Jackets (.579 points percentage) would be out and the New York Islanders (.588, with 80 points in 68 games) with be in.

Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekalainen has made the NHL aware of his mathematical preference.

"I'm lobbying for getting into the playoffs," he said on a Monday conference call. "Obviously, we want to be a part of it. When the play paused, by points percentage we were not in [the playoffs], but by points we were in. What's the fair way to do it, if you continue to go right into the playoffs? It's hard to say. Points percentage is one thing, but you still have to earn those points, and we already did. We're above the line."

Kekalainen does acknowledge the inequity for teams below that line if the NHL doesn't complete its regular season this summer and jumps directly to the playoffs. Which is why the Blue Jackets general manager is in favor of expanding the playoff field behind eight teams in each conference if that happens.

"If you go directly into the playoffs, I think it has to be expanded from 16 teams," he said. "Otherwise, you'd have to cut it right off, and how do you cut it off when teams had different schedules, different strength of schedules, more home games or less homes games? ... All these differences, where you've arrived at a certain amount of points in a different amount of games. I'm not so sure that there's a fair way to cut to 16 teams right away. So I'm saying that if the play continues right from the playoffs, I think it should be expanded."

Like other teams, the Blue Jackets have been working on season restart suggestions. Kekalainen said that the Blue Jackets' front office was scheduled to have a conference call on Monday where they would flesh out an idea for a season restart to present to the NHL. They've already presented one plan to the league, and he declined to elaborate on what model they're working on now.

"We talk to the league. They have their ideas, and 31 teams are throwing their ideas in the pot too. We're getting some of those, and we have our own fantasies and creativity come to play," Kekalainen said. "I'm saying this with tongue-in-cheek, and you guys [understand] that I don't have a scientific background, but maybe there is instantaneous [coronavirus] testing that you can enter the building if you test negative. Or if you have the antibodies and already had it. Who knows! Maybe that's realistic a month from now or two months from now. Maybe you can have crowds that have already been tested, or already had the disease. This changes so much every day."

Kekalainen said the goal remains to get the coronavirus pandemic under control, and then to ensure whatever the NHL decides to do will keep everyone involved safe and healthy. But if the season does restart with a postseason tournament, the NHL has not made any promises to Columbus that it will be a playoff team.

"There are no promises. It's just the understanding among the teams and the league to get all our heads in it, be creative, throw some ideas around. Let's come up with the best solution," he said. "I'm sure the league and all the teams will find a fair way to continue, salvage the season and hopefully there's going to be a Stanley Cup champion this season as well."