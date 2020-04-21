New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider offered a positive update on his fractured foot Monday, saying during a videoconference that it's healing well and noting that he should be ready to play if the NHL season resumes.

"My foot feels good," Kreider said, according to NHL.com. "[My] foot was better a few weeks ago. I'm able to work on rehabbing it and getting it back to where it was now."

Kreider fractured the foot while blocking a shot against the Flyers on Feb. 28. The team said at the time that he was expected to miss four-to-six weeks.

Before the injury, the 28-year-old had been seen as the premier trade chip heading into the trade deadline, but the Rangers kept him and signed him to a seven-year contract extension. The deal has an average annual value of $6.5 million.

Kreider is third on the team with 24 goals and was on pace to surpass his previous high of 28.

New York was two points out of the last wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference when the NHL suspended its season due to the coronavirus pandemic.