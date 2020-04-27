The Calgary Flames and forward Mathias Emilio Pettersen have agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Monday.

Pettersen, 20, a Norway native, was a sixth-round pick of the Flames in 2018.

He spent the last two seasons at the University of Denver, and had a team-high 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) for the Pioneers in 2019-20.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound left-handed center leaves Denver with 19 goals and 65 points in 76 games on his resume. In his tenure, the Pioneers finished 21-9-6 this season before the NCAA tournament was canceled, and last season Denver advanced to the Frozen Four, before falling to UMass, 4-3, in overtime in the national semifinal.