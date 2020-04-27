The San Jose Sharks have announced a plan to provide grants to 1,800 part-time workers at the team's arena and practice facility who are unable to work because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

The Sharks say that ownership, players, coaches, front office staff and corporate partners have already pledged more than $200,000 to launch the fund. They are asking fans with available resources to make donations at the team's website to help the workers at the SAP Center and Sharks Ice facilities in San Jose, Fremont and Oakland, California.

Sharks ownership will match any funds from the online campaign that starts Monday and runs through July 25.

The Sharks are paying all full-time workers who aren't able to work during the shelter-in-place rules. They have also paid part-time workers for missed shifts for games that weren't played.