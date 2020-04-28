NHL selling licensed team logo face coverings

The NHL season remains paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the league is offering fans a unique way to support their team while also following social distancing guidelines.

The NHL is now selling licensed cloth face coverings, featuring all 31 team logos, on the league's apparel website.

NHL-licensed cloth face coverings will be available for purchase on https://t.co/dtzpOwrwzW, with the League's proceeds going to support the Feeding America and Food Banks Canada COVID-19 Response Fund. https://t.co/HgvQj6cZOt — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) April 28, 2020

Proceeds will go to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada COVID-19 Response Fund.

The face coverings are intended for personal use and are not a replacement for medical-grade protective equipment. The NHL says it is offering the new product to keep up with recommendations from the CDC and Health Canada to wear face coverings in public settings to limit the spread of coronavirus.

"The health, well-being and safety of our fans and all communities across Canada, the United States and around the world, is our number one priority," Kim Davis, the NHL's executive vice president for social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs said in a statement.. "We're committed to assisting in the effort to support the face covering guidelines from the CDC and Health Canada with the important benefit and outcome of helping food banks across the U.S. and Canada in their efforts to feed people in need during this unprecedented time."

The NBA and WNBA launched a similar initiative earlier this month. Fanatics is also selling face coverings featuring logos for all 32 NFL franchises.

The NHL's masks are sold in three packs and retail for $24.99. The NHL licensed FOCO to manufacture the new product.

The NHL is looking for a way to resume play this summer. The NHL has extended its self-quarantine recommendation for players and staff to April 30. Teams and players are due for a new directive before then. The NHL is considering opening some facilities for players in markets where governments are loosening stay-at-home restrictions, though it has not made a decision yet.