Treatments for forward Oskar Lindblom's cancer "have gone as well or better than we could have expected," Philadelphia Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr told reporters Tuesday.

Lindblom, 23, was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer, in December. He has been undergoing care at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

"He's going to have his last round of treatments here coming up," Flahr said Tuesday, according to NHL.com. "He'll be checked out and he'll be able to start training and building back up again. It's amazing; he's a warrior, this kid. Don't think he's lost much weight at all."

When the Flyers announced the diagnosis, they said Lindblom would miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Flahr said it's too soon to say if Lindblom will play again, but added that the native of Sweden is trying his best to make it happen.

"He's trying to work out as soon as treatments are over," Flahr said. "It's been tough on him but he's a young guy, he wants to play as soon as possible.

"He has to build up strength and stamina, make sure he's healthy, and with the pandemic going on he's got to be extra cautious because his [immune] system is shot. But I'm grateful there's a possibly he can play again. He's a young guy that's going to be a tremendous player if he can come back for us."

Lindblom had 11 goals and seven assists in 30 games with the Flyers this season; he was tied with Travis Konecny for the team lead in goals at the time of the diagnosis. Overall, he has 30 goals and 27 assists in 134 career games, all with the Flyers, who drafted him 138th overall in 2014.

Also Tuesday, Flahr said forward Nolan Patrick has returned to his native Winnipeg and is continuing to receive treatment for migraines, which have kept him off the ice all season.

"I think he's started to feel better," said Flahr, who noted it's too early to tell if Patrick can return to the ice if the NHL season resumes.