Former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 43-year-old Laraque made the announcement on social media Thursday in a post showing him in a hospital gown.

"I guess I'm not invincible, just got diagnosed with Covid, since I'm asthmatic, not the best news, will fight it off!'' Laraque said.

Bon je ne suis pas invincible, je viens tout juste d'être diagnostiqué avec le Covid, pas la meilleure nouvelle étant donné que je suis asthmatique, ca va aller! I guess I'm not invincible, just got diagnosed with Covid, since I'm asthmatic, not the best news, will fight it off! pic.twitter.com/KIgo8Ra0sT — Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) April 30, 2020

Laraque played 12 seasons in the NHL, including eight with the Edmonton Oilers and two with the Montreal Canadiens. He also suited up for the Phoenix Coyotes and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Montreal native was selected by Edmonton 31st overall in the 1995 draft and made his NHL debut with the Oilers in 1997-98. Following stints with the Coyotes and Penguins, he retired with the Canadiens after the 2009-10 season.

He had 53 goals, 100 assists and 1,126 penalty minutes in 695 regular-season games.

Laraque has written an autobiography, done public speaking and devoted much of his time to charity work since retiring.

He was recently assisting with a campaign called "Give Protection'' in Laval, Quebec, in an effort to get more Personal Protective Equipment to front-line staff, posting a video of himself April 1 outside a hospital.