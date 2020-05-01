The Boston Bruins have signed goalie Jaroslav Halak to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

The deal is worth $2.25 million, the Bruins said. He was set to become a free agent in the offseason.

The 34-year-old Halak is in his second season with Boston. Before play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, he had appeared in 31 games, going 18-6-6 with a 2.39 goals-against average (tied for 12th in the league) and a .919 save percentage (sixth) while splitting time with Tuukka Rask.

A 14-year veteran, the Slovakia-born Halak also has enjoyed stints with the Islanders, Capitals, Blues and Canadiens.