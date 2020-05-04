The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Mikko Lehtonen to a one-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Monday.

Lehtonen, 26, led the Kontinental Hockey League this season in scoring among defensemen, posting 17 goals and 49 points, and was granted his release last month from Jokerit to seek NHL opportunities.

Lehtonen, a 6-foot, 196-pound left-handed shot, played in the KHL's All-Star Game this season, and had a goal and four points in six playoff games before the league cancelled its postseason.

Lehtonen played for Team Finland in the 2017 and 2019 World Championships, as well as the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Before signing with the KHL, he played in the Swedish Hockey League, helping HV71 to a title in 2017.

His contract with Toronto kicks in for next season, so he won't be eligible to join the Maple Leafs roster if this season resumes.