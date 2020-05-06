The NHL said Wednesday that it "strongly condemns" comments that were made by Washington Capitals forward Brendan Leipsic and Florida Panthers forward Jack Rodewald in a private group chat on social media, calling the remarks "misogynistic and reprehensible."

Leipsic's comments came from a group chat on Instagram and quickly went viral after being screen-grabbed and leaked to Twitter and Reddit on Wednesday. The remarks made by Rodewald were not immediately known.

"There is no place in our League for such statements, attitudes and behavior, no matter the forum," the NHL said in its statement. "We will address this inexcusable conduct with the clubs and players involved."

In one of his comments, made in response to a photo posted by the Vancouver Canucks that featured forward Tanner Pearson greeting his young son and his wife, Meaghan Pearson, Leipsic insulted the appearance of Pearson's wife.

Leipsic also made comments about the appearance of Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid's girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, in a Halloween photo, as well as sexual comments and criticism of the appearances of other women. He also commented on a photo of Capitals linemates Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway hosting their podcast -- on which Leipsic has not appeared as a guest -- writing, "F--- they're losers."

Leipsic, who deleted his Instagram account on Wednesday, later issued an apology on Twitter.

"Yesterday my friend's Instagram account was hacked and an individual circulated images that are representative of private conversations I was a part of," Leipsic wrote. "I fully recognize how inappropriate and offensive these comments are and sincerely apologize to everyone for my actions. I am committed to learning from this and becoming a better person by taking time to determine how to move forward in an accountable, meaningful way. I am truly sorry."

The Capitals issued a statement earlier Wednesday and called Leipsic's comments "unacceptable."

"We are aware of the unacceptable and offensive comments made by Brendan Leipsic in a private conversation on social media," a team spokesperson said. "We will handle this matter internally."

Leipsic, 25, played 61 games with the Capitals this season, his fourth in a well-traveled NHL career. Drafted by Nashville in 2012, he made his debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2015-16. After being selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft, Leipsic was traded to Vancouver in February 2018, then claimed in waivers by Los Angeles in December 2018, before signing as a free agent with Washington last July.