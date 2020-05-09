The New York Rangers agreed to terms with goaltender Tyler Wall on an entry-level contract Friday, the team announced.

Wall's pro contract begins at the start of the 2020-21 season, so he would not be eligible for the Rangers if this season resumes. Wall, 22, was a sixth-round choice of the Rangers in 2016, and agreeing to the entry-level deal means New York persuaded him not to explore free agency.

Authoring an 18-8-6 record in his final season at UMass Lowell, Wall and the River Hawks finished with a No. 12 ranking after the season was canceled. He posted a 2.10 goals-against average, a .931 save percentage and two shutouts along the way.

With former All-Star Henrik Lundqvist having turned 38 in March, the Rangers add youth and depth in Wall, and increase an organizational goaltender pool that also includes Alexandar Georgiev, 24, and Igor Shesterkin, 24.

Wall, 6-foot-3 and 214 pounds, will join the Rangers after appearing in 103 college games. The native of Leamington, Ontario, led UMass Lowell to the Hockey East championship in 2017.