Good news has been sparse amid the NHL's pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Boston goaltender Tuukka Rask received some of it this month, when the Bruins agreed to a one-year contract extension with his backup, Jaroslav Halak.

Rask, the 2014 Vezina Trophy winner, recognizing the league's top goaltender, is a leading candidate for the award again this season. But on a conference call Monday, he spoke optimistically about Halak and the comfort level he and the Bruins have with both goaltenders sharing playing time. This could be especially beneficial to Rask, 33, as he prepares for what could be another lengthy playoff run, should the season resume.

"Yeah, we've had that plan in place for a few years now that we don't want me playing 60, 70 games," he said. "I think if you look at my career, probably I've played my best when there's been a 1a, 1b situation and both goalies have gotten playing time and then you're fresh going into the playoffs."

The Bruins went into the league's pause as the NHL's No. 1 team, with 100 points. Rask is 26-8-6 with a 2.12 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage in 41 games. Halak, 34, has played in 31 games, going 18-6-6 with a 2.39 GAA and a .919 percentage.

"It's worked well for me personally, and also from a team perspective, I think it's been very beneficial," Rask said. "I'm super happy that Jaro signed for another year and we can keep the ball rolling that way."

The Bruins have also added to their organizational depth in net during the pause. On March 18, they signed prospect Jeremy Swayman -- 21 and a 2017 fourth-round selection -- who received a three-year contract, electing to skip his final season at the University of Maine. In what proved to be his final season with the Black Bears, Swayman went 18-10-5 with a 2.07 GAA and a .939 percentage.