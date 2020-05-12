GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Coyotes president and CEO Ahron Cohen is no longer with the NHL organization, The Athletic first reported on Tuesday.

Cohen had been with the Coyotes since being hired in 2015 as chief operating officer and chief legal officer. He was hired by previous owner Andrew Barroway. Cohen was named president and CEO in 2017 after Steve Patterson stepped back to serve as a consultant and adviser after a year on the job.

Alex Meruelo purchased a 95% stake in the team less than a year ago and signed general manager John Chayka to a long-term contract extension early in the 2019-20 season.

The Coyotes were in contention for a Western Conference playoff spot when the NHL season was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cohen practiced as a corporate attorney in Phoenix before joining the Coyotes.

Whether this season resumes or not, this is a critical offseason for Arizona. The Coyotes mortgaged a lot of their future -- in prospects and a first-round draft choice -- in an in-season trade with New Jersey for former league MVP Taylor Hall, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Coyotes would like to sign Hall long term, but he likely will garner several offers and could well net the biggest deal of the offseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.