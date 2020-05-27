The Vancouver Canucks are considering moving training camp to the United States because of Canada's 14-day mandatory quarantine requirement for those arriving in the country.

Canucks general manager Jim Benning said the team is still in the early stages of that possibility. He said he has talked to colleagues with other Canadian teams about the quarantine regulation and how it might put them at a competitive disadvantage.

The NHL on Tuesday unveiled a 24-team playoff format if it can return this summer, but camps aren't expected to begin before July 1. The league halted the season on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.