Veteran defenseman Kodie Curran signed a two-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, the team announced.

Curran, 30, was named MVP of the Swedish Hockey League this season, after posting 12 goals and 49 points. The deal with Anaheim will run through the 2021-2022 season.

Curran has yet to appear in an NHL game, making it as far as the American Hockey League while with the New York Rangers organization. He played for Hartford of the AHL, appearing in 20 games across two seasons before playing in Denmark in 2016-17, and ultimately, Sweden the past two seasons.

In the Swedish league, he finished with 24 goals and 86 points, and was a force on the blue line, for Rogle BK, utilizing his large frame -- 6-foot-2, 205 pounds -- en route to a plus-13 rating.

With 67 points, Anaheim did not qualify for the NHL's reshuffled postseason. The Ducks finished 13th in the Western Conference.