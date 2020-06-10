Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella once threatened to bench any player that protested during the national anthem. But as he's watched protests on racial injustice grow around the globe, he said his stance has changed.

Tortorella told The Athletic on Wednesday that he would no longer punish a player that protested during the anthem.

"I would hope that if one of my players wanted to protest during the anthem, he would bring it to me and we would talk about it, tell me his thoughts and what he wanted to do. From there, we would bring it to the team to discuss it, much like it's being discussed in our country right now," he said.

Tortorella said he's been reconsidering his stance on anthem protests since 2016, when as head coach of Team USA at the World Cup of Hockey he told ESPN: "If any of my players sit on the bench for the national anthem, they will sit there the rest of the game."

His passions were stoked by the fact that his 30-year-old son Nick is an Army Ranger. But four years later, Tortorella said he can separate the intentions of the protesters and their love of country.

"I have learned over the years, listening and watching, that men and women who choose to kneel during this time mean no disrespect toward the flag," he said.

Tortorella suggested that there be a moment of "unity and reflection" prior to the national anthem at sporting events "dedicated to protesting the racial injustice in our world."

Over 110 NHL players and all 32 teams -- including the expansion team in Seattle -- have made statements over the last two weeks regarding the killing of George Floyd, the protests that followed and racial inequality in hockey.