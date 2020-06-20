The NHL announced late Friday that 11 of the 200 players tested since training facilities were allowed to open on June 8 have tested positive for COVID-19.

The league said the players, who weren't named, are self-isolating.

The Tampa Bay Lightning said Friday that three players and additional staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus. The team temporarily shut down its training facility as a result.

Two weeks ago, NHL players were allowed to return to their respective facilities for voluntary on- and off-ice workouts. Players were allowed to skate in groups of up to six.

The NHL is targeting July 10 to open training camps, with games being played without fans present starting in late July or early August.

Also on Friday, Canada approved the league's return-to-play proposal that could lead to one or more cities north of the border serving as host sites for the league's 24-team playoff format.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.