Six months after he was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare blood cancer, Philadelphia forward Oskar Lindblom practiced with teammates at the Flyers' training facility on Tuesday.

Lindblom skated as part of the NHL's Phase 2 in its return-to-play program, which is voluntary sessions for small groups. Lindblom, 23, is still receiving treatments at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

"That's the only thing I'm waiting for right now, to be done with my chemo and be back with the team and play some hockey," Lindblom said in an interview after he skated, provided by the Flyers. "That would be unreal to get back to real life again, and have fun."

When the Flyers announced Lindblom's diagnosis in December, the team said he would miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season. In the interview after practice Tuesday, Lindblom hinted that he won't be able to play with Philadelphia when the NHL resumes this summer with a 24-team tournament.

"It's still tough to not be as good as you used to be when you're normal," Lindblom said. "But it's fun to be out there, fun to meet all of the boys again, skate around, get the feel of it."

Lindblom said his treatments are "going great" and he "can see the light at the end of the tunnel." Tuesday was Lindblom's first public appearance after showing up for the team's photo day in March.

"I'm trying to enjoy my life after this," Lindblom said. "I can't complain. People have it worse, and I'm happy to be where I am right now."

Lindblom was the Flyers' nominee this season for the Masterton Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey." The NHL will announce the winner this summer.

Lindblom, a native of Gavle, Sweden, had 11 goals and seven assists in 30 games with the Flyers this season; he was tied with Travis Konecny for the team lead in goals at the time of the diagnosis.

The Flyers selected Lindblom 138th overall in 2014. He has 30 goals and 27 assists in 134 career games with Philadelphia.