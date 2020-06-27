A team that loses in the NHL's qualifying round won the draft lottery Friday night and will get the first overall pick.

As part of the league's revamped lottery that comes with a 24-team playoff format, one of the eight teams that will be eliminated in the league's qualifying round ahead of the postseason had a shot at one of the top three picks. So too did the seven teams already eliminated from the 24-team format.

One of the eight teams, all represented by a place-holder, won the lottery. The league will now have to re-do the lottery to determine which of the eight losers will end up with the first pick. All eight teams will have equal odds.

Only then with presumptive top prospect Alexis Lafreniere find out his likely destination.

"Still not drafted, so we'll still have to wait a little bit," Lafreniere said.

The Los Angeles Kings won the second pick and the Ottawa Senators third with the San Jose Sharks' selection from the 2018 Erik Karlsson trade.

The Detroit Red Wings dropped to the fourth pick despite finishing last in the NHL and 23 points behind the 30th-place Senators. Detroit had a league-low 17 wins in its 71-game season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senators, who have the third and fifth picks, are just the fifth team with two top-five picks over the past 25 years.

The sixth, seventh and eighth picks went to the Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, respectively.

Picks No. 9-15 will be assigned to the other seven teams that lose in the play-in round, in inverse order of their points percentage. The rest of the first round will be determined by the results of the playoffs.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound-Lafreniere had 114 goals and 297 points in 173 games with Rimouski in the Quebec Major Junior League. He also captained Canada's gold-medal team and earned MVP honors at the world junior championships this year.

The lottery took place at NHL Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey, just outside New York.

