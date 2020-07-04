Multiple members of the St. Louis Blues have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple reports Friday night.

The Athletic first reported that Friday's scheduled Phase 2 workouts for the team were canceled as a result of the positive tests. No workouts were scheduled for this weekend and the report said practices are expected to resume Monday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch said no coaches or staff members are believed to have been infected amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Neither report specified the number of players testing positive, just saying it was more than one.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong told the Post-Dispatch any questions regarding the coronavirus should be asked of the NHL, and deputy commissioner Bill Daly told the paper: "We don't intend to comment on this situation specifically, but I will confirm our view that the club has taken all appropriate steps in the circumstances, and remains vigilant following our procedures and health and safety protocols."