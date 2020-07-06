Emily Kaplan tells Scott Van Pelt that NHL players who don't want to participate in the league's restart can do so without giving the league a reason. (1:09)

What will happen to NHL players who opt not to participate in restart? (1:09)

The NHL and NHLPA have finalized the protocols for the season to resume this summer in Edmonton and Toronto, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told ESPN.

As of Sunday night, the sides are still finalizing the details for a memorandum of understanding for a collective bargaining agreement extension.

The Phase 3 (training camp) and Phase 4 (24-team tournament) return-to-play protocols are detailed in a 40-page document. It will need to be approved by the NHLPA's executive committee, which is comprised of one representative from each of the 31 teams. Once that is done, the entire package -- both the return-to-play protocol, as well as the CBA extension -- will go to a full membership vote of all NHL players. The NHL's board of governors must also ratify the package.

The Associated Press first reported that the protocols have been finalized.

The NHL is now targeting a July 13 start date for training camps, sources told ESPN. If all goes according to plan, teams would travel to the hub cities on July 25 or July 26, and games will begin by Aug. 1. The Eastern Conference teams will play in Toronto, while the Western Conference teams will be in Edmonton.

The 24-team tournament will conclude with a Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton, likely in early October.

The protocols include an agreement that no player will be penalized if he chooses to opt out, and he does not have to give a reason for wanting to opt out, sources told ESPN. Players have until 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday to notify their teams if they are opting out, sources say.

Family members will not be able to join players in the bubble until the conference finals, a source says, and if teams do not comply with the protocols, it could lead to "significant financial penalties" and potential loss of draft picks.