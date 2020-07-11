Captain Steven Stamkos will be limited at the start of Tampa Bay Lightning training camp because of a new lower-body injury, general manager Julien BriseBois announced Saturday.

Stamkos, 30, had fully recovered from core muscle surgery in early March but was injured again during voluntary workouts. He is expected to be ready for the start of the NHL's expanded 24-team Stanley Cup playoffs in early August.

"We don't have a specific timeline for when he will be a full participant in camp, but we expect he will be ready in time for games," BriseBois said. "He's here, he's skating, he's been getting treatment, he's been coming to Amalie [Arena] doing his dry land work. But he will not be a full participant on Day 1 of training camp."

Stamkos had 29 goals and 37 assists in 57 games before the season was interrupted because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 12-year veteran has 422 goals and 832 points during his career.

The Lightning already had a pandemic scare when three players and additional staff tested positive for the coronavirus last month. The positive test results forced the team to close its facilities for a brief period.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.