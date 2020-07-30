SEATTLE -- The Seattle Kraken added to their hockey operations staff by hiring Dave Baseggio as director of pro scouting Thursday.

Baseggio spent the past 12 seasons with Anaheim as a pro scout, director of pro scouting and assistant to the general manager for the Ducks. Baseggio also played and coached in the AHL.

"To help start a franchise from scratch is a unique opportunity," Baseggio said in a statement.

Kraken general manager Ron Francis also announced the hiring of three additional pro scouts to join the original five the team hired last year.

Seattle added Andrew Allen as its goalies scout after he spent the past four seasons as the goalie coach for the Buffalo Sabres. Seattle also hired Lorne Henning and William White to join Cammi Granato, Ulf Samuelsson, Stu Barnes, Dave Hunter and John Goodwin on the pro scouting staff for the Kraken.