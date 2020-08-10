Lanny McDonald announces the Hockey Hall of Fame's 2020 class, which includes former NHL players Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson. (2:22)

The Hockey Hall of Fame has postponed its 2020 inductions because of the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony was to have taken place Nov. 16 in Toronto.

The 2020 class was announced in June and featured forward Jarome Iginla, winger Marian Hossa, defensemen Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson, Canadian women's goaltender Kim St. Pierre and longtime general manager Ken Holland.

The Hall said Monday that it will discuss rescheduling plans on Oct. 29.

Chairman Lanny McDonald said the most likely scenario is to have the ceremony in November 2021, either by waiving the 2021 election or combining the 2020 and 2021 classes.

He said a virtual induction ceremony was ruled out.