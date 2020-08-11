        <
          2020 NHL playoffs: Picks for each first-round series

          Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images
          7:00 AM ET
          NHL Insiders

          The 2020 NHL playoffs have advanced past the awkward yet delightful qualification round, and we are now on to the tried-and-true, 16-team tournament with which we're all familiar. One twist this time around: Instead of a bracket, the teams will be re-racked after each round so that the highest seed plays the lowest in each conference.

          There's a wealth of history in this round -- on the team vs. team and player vs. player levels -- and if the earlier games are any indication, we're in for a special set of contests.

          We gathered our panel of NHL experts to hear their picks on each series in the first official round of the 2020 playoffs, along with how many games it will take to get to the result in each case.

          Eastern Conference

          No. 1 Philadelphia Flyers vs. No. 12 Montreal Canadiens

          Sean Allen: Canadiens in six
          Ben Arledge: Flyers in six
          Pierre Becquey: Flyers in seven
          John Buccigross: Flyers in five
          Sach Chandan: Canadiens in six
          Linda Cohn: Flyers in six
          Dimitri Filipovic: Flyers in five
          Emily Kaplan: Flyers in six
          Tim Kavanagh: Flyers in five
          Don La Greca: Flyers in five
          Vince Masi: Flyers in five
          Victoria Matiash: Flyers in six
          Barry Melrose: Flyers in five
          Arda Ocal: Canadiens in seven
          Greg Wyshynski: Flyers in five

          Consensus pick: Flyers (12/15)

          No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. No. 9 Columbus Blue Jackets

          Sean Allen: Lightning in six
          Ben Arledge: Lightning in six
          Pierre Becquey: Lightning in five
          John Buccigross: Lightning in seven
          Sach Chandan: Lightning in seven
          Linda Cohn: Lightning in seven
          Dimitri Filipovic: Lightning in five
          Emily Kaplan: Lightning in seven
          Tim Kavanagh: Blue Jackets in seven
          Don La Greca: Lightning in six
          Vince Masi: Blue Jackets in seven
          Victoria Matiash: Blue Jackets in seven
          Barry Melrose: Blue Jackets in six
          Arda Ocal: Blue Jackets in seven
          Greg Wyshynski: Lightning in seven

          Consensus pick: Lightning (10/15)

          No. 3 Washington Capitals vs. No. 7 New York Islanders

          Sean Allen: Capitals in five
          Ben Arledge: Capitals in seven
          Pierre Becquey: Islanders in seven
          John Buccigross: Capitals in seven
          Sach Chandan: Islanders in six
          Linda Cohn: Capitals in seven
          Dimitri Filipovic: Capitals in seven
          Emily Kaplan: Capitals in six
          Tim Kavanagh: Capitals in six
          Don La Greca: Islanders in seven
          Vince Masi: Capitals in six
          Victoria Matiash: Capitals in six
          Barry Melrose: Islanders in six
          Arda Ocal: Islanders in five
          Greg Wyshynski: Capitals in six

          Consensus pick: Capitals (10/15)

          No. 4 Boston Bruins vs. No. 6 Carolina Hurricanes

          Sean Allen: Hurricanes in seven
          Ben Arledge: Hurricanes in seven
          Pierre Becquey: Bruins in five
          John Buccigross: Hurricanes in seven
          Sach Chandan: Hurricanes in five
          Linda Cohn: Hurricanes in seven
          Dimitri Filipovic: Hurricanes in six
          Emily Kaplan: Hurricanes in seven
          Tim Kavanagh: Bruins in six
          Don La Greca: Hurricanes in six
          Vince Masi: Hurricanes in seven
          Victoria Matiash: Hurricanes in seven
          Barry Melrose: Hurricanes in seven
          Arda Ocal: Hurricanes in six
          Greg Wyshynski: Hurricanes in six

          Consensus pick: Hurricanes (13/15)

          Western Conference

          No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. No. 12 Chicago Blackhawks

          Sean Allen: Golden Knights in six
          Ben Arledge: Golden Knights in five
          Pierre Becquey: Golden Knights in six
          John Buccigross: Golden Knights in seven
          Sach Chandan: Golden Knights in five
          Linda Cohn: Golden Knights in seven
          Dimitri Filipovic: Golden Knights in four
          Emily Kaplan: Blackhawks in seven
          Tim Kavanagh: Blackhawks in seven
          Don La Greca: Golden Knights in five
          Vince Masi: Golden Knights in five
          Victoria Matiash: Golden Knights in six
          Barry Melrose: Golden Knights in six
          Arda Ocal: Blackhawks in seven
          Greg Wyshynski: Golden Knights in four

          Consensus pick: Golden Knights (12/15)

          No. 2 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 11 Arizona Coyotes

          Sean Allen: Avalanche in five
          Ben Arledge: Avalanche in five
          Pierre Becquey: Avalanche in five
          John Buccigross: Avalanche in six
          Sach Chandan: Coyotes in seven
          Linda Cohn: Avalanche in six
          Dimitri Filipovic: Avalanche in five
          Emily Kaplan: Avalanche in six
          Tim Kavanagh: Coyotes in six
          Don La Greca: Avalanche in six
          Vince Masi: Avalanche in five
          Victoria Matiash: Avalanche in five
          Barry Melrose: Avalanche in five
          Arda Ocal: Coyotes in seven
          Greg Wyshynski: Avalanche in six

          Consensus pick: Avalanche (12/15)

          No. 3 Dallas Stars vs. No. 8 Calgary Flames

          Sean Allen: Stars in seven
          Ben Arledge: Flames in six
          Pierre Becquey: Stars in six
          John Buccigross: Stars in seven
          Sach Chandan: Stars in four
          Linda Cohn: Flames in six
          Dimitri Filipovic: Stars in seven
          Emily Kaplan: Flames in seven
          Tim Kavanagh: Stars in seven
          Don La Greca: Stars in six
          Vince Masi: Stars in seven
          Victoria Matiash: Flames in six
          Barry Melrose: Flames in six
          Arda Ocal: Flames in six
          Greg Wyshynski: Stars in seven

          Consensus pick: Stars (9/15)

          No. 4 St. Louis Blues vs. No. 7 Vancouver Canucks

          Sean Allen: Canucks in six
          Ben Arledge: Blues in seven
          Pierre Becquey: Blues in six
          John Buccigross: Blues in seven
          Sach Chandan: Canucks in six
          Linda Cohn: Blues in seven
          Dimitri Filipovic: Blues in six
          Emily Kaplan: Blues in six
          Tim Kavanagh: Blues in five
          Don La Greca: Blues in five
          Vince Masi: Blues in seven
          Victoria Matiash: Blues in six
          Barry Melrose: Blues in five
          Arda Ocal: Canucks in seven
          Greg Wyshynski: Canucks in six

          Consensus pick: Blues (11/15)