The 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs are being played without fans in the building -- well, the human kind of fans -- so some NHL teams are getting creative in how to engage with their most devoted followers during the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

One such team is the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are now offering arena food favorites to go during the team's games, available for pickup at Amalie Arena.

Here's how it works: Fans place their orders online from three hours before puck drop through the end of the first period. Payment is credit card only, and orders are picked up curbside at the arena.

Miss the arena atmosphere? Get your fix with Lightning Gameday Eats To Go every @TBLightning game day ⚡️



Learn more and order at https://t.co/aDVfQH5JEk pic.twitter.com/86SlAOkcR8 — Amalie Arena (@AmalieArena) August 11, 2020

So, for those in the greater Tampa area who are fiending for some Bayshore Brioche sliders, a Havana Nights cuban sandwich, Cigar City Cuban-style loaded nachos or a pack of sugar cookies emblazoned with the Lightning logo, your favorite team has you covered.

The Lightning are skating against the Columbus Blue Jackets in this round of the playoffs, with games from Tuesday through Aug. 22, if necessary.