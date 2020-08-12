The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes will wait another day before starting their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series, as their game was pushed to 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the NHL announced.

The two teams had been scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday night in Toronto, one of the NHL's two hubs.

But when the opening game in Toronto between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets went to a fifth overtime tied at 2-2, the Bruins and Hurricanes were sent back to their hotel rooms and told they would face off Wednesday morning.